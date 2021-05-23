Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 2,276 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 90.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

