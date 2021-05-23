Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5,972.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $576,553.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

