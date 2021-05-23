Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New $46,000 Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Shares of TMF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.06. 349,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,325. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

