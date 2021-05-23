Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Invests $1.53 Million in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,048,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 4,978,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.