Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $87,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $170.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,262. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $203.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.14.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

