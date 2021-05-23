Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $55,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $209,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 137.8% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. 2,646,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.