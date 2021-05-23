Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 199.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 5.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 2,559,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,689. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

