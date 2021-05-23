Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.