Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,868,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,198,000.

XSD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,262. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average is $175.14.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

