CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $93.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

