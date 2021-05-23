Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.85

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 7212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Cutera alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $681.56 million, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.