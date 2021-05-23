Curve DAO Token Price Hits $1.67 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $622.34 million and approximately $264.67 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00004475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.36 or 0.00917201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,504,740,424 coins and its circulating supply is 372,538,633 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

