CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. 114,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,084. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

