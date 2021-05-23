CSFB Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.22.

LB stock opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

