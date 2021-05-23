Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $389,709.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.67 or 0.00801679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.89 or 0.07271420 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.