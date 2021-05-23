CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

CRWD traded up $6.57 on Friday, hitting $210.60. 3,554,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of -489.76 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,433 shares of company stock worth $67,823,581 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

