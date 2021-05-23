Credit Suisse Group Trims AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price to $51.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 71.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

