Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.