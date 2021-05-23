Cqs Us LLC Decreases Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Cqs Us LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 50,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

