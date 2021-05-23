Cqs Us LLC Buys 829,027 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Cqs Us LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 345.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 1.9% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.19% of Liberty Global worth $27,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 282,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.51.

LBTYA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 826,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,292. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

