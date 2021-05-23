Cqs Us LLC Acquires New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,920,000 after buying an additional 801,248 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HGV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,042. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.
In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
