Cqs Us LLC Acquires New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,920,000 after buying an additional 801,248 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,042. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

