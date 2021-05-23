Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,287,000 after buying an additional 413,456 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

