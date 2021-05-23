Contrasting SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $121.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $61.05, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and ZoomInfo Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $312.63 million 10.92 $45.59 million $1.12 85.00 ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 34.81 -$9.10 million ($1.67) -25.37

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 14.08% 10.84% 8.72% ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across their supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. It also offers various peripheral solutions, such as assortment solution, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community solution that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and other sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.