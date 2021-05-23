Contrasting Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canopy Growth and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 5 10 2 1 1.94 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $33.79, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -445.74% -21.39% -15.71% Mannatech 3.70% 21.97% 8.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Mannatech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 29.59 -$993.37 million $1.32 17.41 Mannatech $151.41 million 0.27 $6.26 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

