Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,816,060 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,462,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,816,060 shares during the period. Chico’s FAS accounts for 1.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 7.07% of Chico’s FAS worth $28,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

