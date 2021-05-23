Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,474 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.41% of Guess’ worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Guess’ by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guess’ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,156. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

