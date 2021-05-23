Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,881 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of IAMGOLD worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 20.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 176,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 85.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

