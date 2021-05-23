Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Overstock.com comprises about 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Overstock.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

OSTK stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 984,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,228. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

