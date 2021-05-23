Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,039,510 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Qurate Retail accounts for 4.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $86,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 719,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

