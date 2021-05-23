Connable Office Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,268. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $269.50 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

