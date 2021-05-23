Connable Office Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $223.20. 2,274,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

