Connable Office Inc. Has $33.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,372 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.03. 26,751,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

