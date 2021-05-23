Connable Office Inc. Buys 5,701 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

