Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

CAG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

