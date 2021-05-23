Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,464,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $3,131,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,311.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

