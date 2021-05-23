Comparing Beyond Meat (BYND) & Its Peers

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Beyond Meat to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beyond Meat and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 7 8 4 0 1.84 Beyond Meat Competitors 345 1176 1192 33 2.33

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus price target of $122.61, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99% Beyond Meat Competitors 4.60% 11.45% 4.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million -$52.75 million -177.65 Beyond Meat Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 12.42

Beyond Meat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Meat has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyond Meat rivals beat Beyond Meat on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

