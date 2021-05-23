Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 277 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSL opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

