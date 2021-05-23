Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DWLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $34.50 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

