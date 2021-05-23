Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.79% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $68.93.

