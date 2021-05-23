Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOF. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

