Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

