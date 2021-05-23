Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.60 by Berenberg Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.60 ($6.59) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.50 ($7.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.34. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.16 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of €6.61 ($7.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.