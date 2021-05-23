Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $342.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $243.17 and a 1 year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

