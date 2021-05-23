Commerce Bank Has $952,000 Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

