Commerce Bank Has $913,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $52.09 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

