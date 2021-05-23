Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

