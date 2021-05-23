Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.75. 2,231,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average is $225.44. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

