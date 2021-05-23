Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,445 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

