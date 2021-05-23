Comerica Bank Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,889. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.