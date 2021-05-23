Comerica Bank Sells 1,214 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.63. The Buckle had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.